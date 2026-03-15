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Honoring Legacy and Progress: Adityanath's Tribute to Mewar's Courage

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Rani Padmini's legacy during his visit to Chittorgarh, highlighting her sacrifice and its emblematic significance for women's dignity. Emphasizing improved security measures for women in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath linked the progress in women's safety to the valorous traditions of Rajasthan's Mewar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:32 IST
Honoring Legacy and Progress: Adityanath's Tribute to Mewar's Courage
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of Rani Padmini's sacrifice, symbolizing the unwavering dignity and honor of women in India at a gathering in Chittorgarh.

During his address at the Jauhar Mela, Adityanath emphasized Rajasthan's storied traditions which influence his state's focus on women's safety and rights. He hailed enhancements implemented in Uttar Pradesh as a reflection of strengthened security for women, shifting societal norms towards empowerment.

The Chief Minister, recognizing inspirations drawn from Rajasthan's heroes and their sacrifices, underscored the broad impact on state governance, while attending various cultural and religious events in the region.

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