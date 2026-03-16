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Amy Madigan Triumphs with Oscar for Villainous Role in 'Weapons'

Amy Madigan, a seasoned actress known for her versatile roles, claimed the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her villainous character in the horror film 'Weapons.' Her role as Aunt Gladys, a menacing witch, was pivotal in the film. Madigan has an impressive filmography, including 'Uncle Buck,' 'Field of Dreams,' and 'Streets of Fire.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:05 IST
Amy Madigan Triumphs with Oscar for Villainous Role in 'Weapons'

Amy Madigan, at the age of 75, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Sunday for her striking portrayal of a villainous character in the horror film 'Weapons.'

The seasoned actress, who was previously nominated for 'Twice in a Lifetime' in 1985, played the chilling role of Aunt Gladys, a witch dressed in outrageous fashion, central to the mysterious disappearance of an entire classroom of children.

Madigan's illustrious career includes roles in standout films such as 'Uncle Buck,' 'Field of Dreams,' and 'Streets of Fire.' She has been married to fellow actor Ed Harris since 1983.

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