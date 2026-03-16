Oscar Triumph: Mr. Nobody Wages Silent War Against Propaganda

In an Oscar-winning triumph, 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' has captivated audiences by spotlighting a young Russian schoolteacher's subtle defiance against the nation's war campaign on Ukraine.

Directors David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin use Talankin's two-year footage to illustrate the Russian state's pro-war indoctrination and document Talankin's own journey of persecution leading to exile.

This intimate portrayal, praised by The Hollywood Reporter as a 'touching chronicle,' triumphed over other nominees like 'Cutting Through Rocks' and 'The Perfect Neighbor.'