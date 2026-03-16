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Oscar Triumph: Mr. Nobody Wages Silent War Against Propaganda

The documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' follows a Russian schoolteacher silently opposing Russia's war on Ukraine. Directors David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin capture two years of footage, showing state propaganda and the subsequent persecution of videographer Pavel Talankin, resulting in his exile. The film won an Oscar for best documentary feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:50 IST
Oscar Triumph: Mr. Nobody Wages Silent War Against Propaganda

In an Oscar-winning triumph, 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' has captivated audiences by spotlighting a young Russian schoolteacher's subtle defiance against the nation's war campaign on Ukraine.

Directors David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin use Talankin's two-year footage to illustrate the Russian state's pro-war indoctrination and document Talankin's own journey of persecution leading to exile.

This intimate portrayal, praised by The Hollywood Reporter as a 'touching chronicle,' triumphed over other nominees like 'Cutting Through Rocks' and 'The Perfect Neighbor.'

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