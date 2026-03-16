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Norway's Oscar Triumph: Sentimental Value Shines

Directed by Joachim Trier, 'Sentimental Value' won the Oscar for best international feature film, marking Norway's first win in the category. The film, starring Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgard, tells a story of reconciliation through art. It received critical acclaim with multiple nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:34 IST
Norway's Oscar Triumph: Sentimental Value Shines
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In a historic win, Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' has claimed the Oscar for best international feature film. This victory marks the first time a Norwegian film has triumphed in this coveted category after six previous nominations without success.

The film masterfully explores the emotional process of reconciliation via the world of art. Renate Reinsve plays the complex role of Nora, a stage actress, rebuilding her strained relationship with her father Gustav Borg, a fading filmmaker portrayed by Stellan Skarsgard. Its poignant narrative and stellar performances led to four acting nominations, in addition to nods for best picture and director.

'Sentimental Value' faced stiff competition from international contenders including Brazil's 'The Secret Agent,' Iran's 'It Was Just an Accident,' Spain's 'Sirāt,' and Tunisia's 'The Voice of Hind Rajab.' This Norwegian cinematic achievement serves as a testament to the exceptional storytelling and emotional depth fostered by its creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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