Hollywood Shines Amid Global Tensions: 'One Battle After Another' Sweeps Oscars

The Oscars witnessed a night of triumph and remembrance on Sunday, with the darkly comic thriller "One Battle After Another" clinching the best picture award. In a closely contested race, the film narrowly beat the vampire story "Sinners." Renowned actor Michael B. Jordan received the best actor trophy for his captivating performance as twin brothers in "Sinners," while Jessie Buckley was named best actress for her role as Agnes Hathaway in "Hamnet."

Sean Penn captured the best supporting actor honor for his portrayal of a military officer in "One Battle After Another." Notably absent from the event, Penn's award was accepted by presenter Kieran Culkin, who humorously noted Penn's frequent absences from such ceremonies. Veteran actress Amy Madigan, at 75, secured her first Oscar for best supporting actress in "Weapons," after a career-span of forty years since her initial nomination.

In a poignant segment, the event paid homage to the late directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner. Hollywood icon Billy Crystal led the tributes, emphasizing the lasting legacy of Reiner's classics. Security measures were heightened due to geopolitical tensions, highlighting the industry's current challenges amid celebrations. Meanwhile, the Oscars continue to grapple with production shifts as film studios seek cost-effective alternatives to Hollywood.