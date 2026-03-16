Michael B. Jordan's Oscar Triumph: A Career in the Making

In a career-defining moment, Michael B. Jordan has captured the best actor Oscar for his dual performance in 'Sinners', a blues-infused supernatural horror film.

The movie set in 1930s Mississippi snagged 16 Academy Award nominations, an accolade that stands testament to its impact. Last year's winner, Adrien Brody, announced Jordan's name, igniting a standing ovation at the Dolby Theatre led by actress Teyana Taylor.

Jordan is now the sixth black actor to receive this honor, joining a prestigious group of past winners like Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington. Reflecting on his journey, Jordan credited his success to his predecessors and dedicated supporters, promising to remain a figure of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)