Oscars 2026: A Night of Glamour, Tributes, and Triumphs

The 98th Academy Awards unfolded Sunday night, marked by star-studded appearances and emotional tributes. Following a dazzling red carpet parade of metallics and classic glamour, standout moments included Jessie Buckley's Oscar-winning portrayal of Shakespeare's wife in 'Hamnet' and Hollywood paying homage to Rob Reiner and Robert Redford.

Michael B. Jordan seized the best actor Oscar for his dual role in 'Sinners,' while Warner Bros emerged triumphant with 11 awards, including six for 'One Battle After Another.' The night also highlighted global talent, with Brazil's 'The Secret Agent' and Norway's 'Sentimental Value' achieving remarkable accolades.

As the Academy Awards spotlighted diverse storytelling and international recognition, it was also a bittersweet moment for Warner Bros, amid a looming $110 billion sale to Paramount Skydance. The event underlined Hollywood's evolving narrative, both on-screen and within the industry itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)