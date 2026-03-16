Left Menu

Oscars 2026: A Night of Glamour, Tributes, and Triumphs

The 98th Academy Awards celebrated Hollywood’s best with glamorous red carpet appearances, heartfelt tributes, and remarkable victories. Highlights included Jessie Buckley winning her first Oscar, Michael B. Jordan's best actor win, and a standout night for Warner Bros. The event also spotlighted international cinematic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:32 IST
Oscars 2026: A Night of Glamour, Tributes, and Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 98th Academy Awards unfolded Sunday night, marked by star-studded appearances and emotional tributes. Following a dazzling red carpet parade of metallics and classic glamour, standout moments included Jessie Buckley's Oscar-winning portrayal of Shakespeare's wife in 'Hamnet' and Hollywood paying homage to Rob Reiner and Robert Redford.

Michael B. Jordan seized the best actor Oscar for his dual role in 'Sinners,' while Warner Bros emerged triumphant with 11 awards, including six for 'One Battle After Another.' The night also highlighted global talent, with Brazil's 'The Secret Agent' and Norway's 'Sentimental Value' achieving remarkable accolades.

As the Academy Awards spotlighted diverse storytelling and international recognition, it was also a bittersweet moment for Warner Bros, amid a looming $110 billion sale to Paramount Skydance. The event underlined Hollywood's evolving narrative, both on-screen and within the industry itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026