Oscars Take Final Bow on ABC: Iconic Award Show Moves to YouTube

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for its last two Oscar ceremonies on ABC, culminating with the 100th Academy Awards. The 99th Oscars are set for March 14, 2027, and the 100th on March 5, 2028. These will mark the finale of the Oscars' long-standing broadcast on ABC before transitioning to YouTube in 2029.

The transition will also see the event moving from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, as part of a decade-long deal with AEG. Meanwhile, the Oscars will continue to broadcast at its traditional slot of 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific.

The 98th Oscars, held last month, experienced a 9% drop in ratings, despite previous upticks. Highlighted winners included best picture for 'One Battle After Another,' Michael B Jordan securing best actor for 'Sinners,' and Jessie Buckley taking home best actress for 'Hamnet.'

(With inputs from agencies.)