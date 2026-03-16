Thailand's 'Death Fest': Embracing Mortality and Living Well

Thailand's 'Death Fest' returns with its unique take on mortality, blending spiritual teachings and practical advice for attendees. This second-year event draws on Buddhist principles, addressing life's inevitable stages such as old age and death.

Participants experienced a range of exhibits and talks that encompass preparation for death and ensuring quality of life. The fair also highlighted innovative approaches like biodegradable coffins and digital memorials, aiming to ease the emotional burden on loved ones.

The event attracted individuals like Sangduan Ngamvinijaroon, who found comfort in discussing death after witnessing family illnesses. Organiser Zcongklod Bangyikhan emphasized the importance of making life manageable for those left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)