Behind the Scenes: Saif Ali Khan's Journey to 'Ek Hasina Thi'
Director Sriram Raghavan discussed how Saif Ali Khan was initially hesitant to star in the 2004 movie, 'Ek Hasina Thi'. Despite uncertainty, Saif took the role, which became a pivotal moment in his career. Raghavan shared insights on his filmmaking journey and his collaboration with Ram Gopal Varma.
- Country:
- India
At a recent Masterclass session during the Red Lorry Film Festival, acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan opened up about the challenges faced during the making of his debut film, 'Ek Hasina Thi'. Notably, he revealed that actor Saif Ali Khan was initially hesitant to take on the role due to recent uncertainties in his career.
Raghavan, known for his mastery in thrillers such as 'Johnny Gaddar' and 'Andhadhun', recounted how he convinced Saif by highlighting their shared interests and the unique appeal of the film's narrative. Ultimately, the collaboration with Ram Gopal Varma led to a successful endeavor, setting a strong foundation for Raghavan's directorial journey.
Further illuminating his experiences, Raghavan expressed the valuable lessons learned from Varma, especially the importance of originality and enjoying the filmmaking process. His recent work, the war drama 'Ikkis', continues to showcase Raghavan's storytelling prowess, receiving critical acclaim for its portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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