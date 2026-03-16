Yezdi Roadster: Redefining Classic Motorcycle Design with Bold Innovation
The Yezdi Roadster, winning the 'Bike Design of the Year' award, signifies a bold reinterpretation of classic motorcycle design. It blends cruiser aesthetics with roadster ergonomics, backed by modular seating and a muscular stance. A nod to its heritage, it challenges design norms while prioritizing rider comfort and versatility.
- Country:
- India
The Yezdi Roadster has clinched the 'Bike Design of the Year' award from car&bike, marking a prestigious moment in India's automotive landscape. This accolade highlights the Roadster's unique design, merging classic aesthetics with contemporary functionality.
Offering a blend of cruiser presence with roadster usability, the Yezdi Roadster showcases a modular design that allows riders to easily switch between a solo and dual-seat configuration. This adaptability speaks to the motorcycle's versatile nature, appealing to both style-conscious and practical riders.
The Roadster's design excellence is further emphasized through its Shadow Black edition, where extreme attention to detail eliminates chrome and silver finishes, achieving a stealthy, all-black aesthetic. With a muscular build and thoughtful engineering, the Yezdi Roadster stands as a testament to innovative motorcycle design in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)