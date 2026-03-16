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Yezdi Roadster: Redefining Classic Motorcycle Design with Bold Innovation

The Yezdi Roadster, winning the 'Bike Design of the Year' award, signifies a bold reinterpretation of classic motorcycle design. It blends cruiser aesthetics with roadster ergonomics, backed by modular seating and a muscular stance. A nod to its heritage, it challenges design norms while prioritizing rider comfort and versatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:06 IST
Yezdi Roadster: Redefining Classic Motorcycle Design with Bold Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Yezdi Roadster has clinched the 'Bike Design of the Year' award from car&bike, marking a prestigious moment in India's automotive landscape. This accolade highlights the Roadster's unique design, merging classic aesthetics with contemporary functionality.

Offering a blend of cruiser presence with roadster usability, the Yezdi Roadster showcases a modular design that allows riders to easily switch between a solo and dual-seat configuration. This adaptability speaks to the motorcycle's versatile nature, appealing to both style-conscious and practical riders.

The Roadster's design excellence is further emphasized through its Shadow Black edition, where extreme attention to detail eliminates chrome and silver finishes, achieving a stealthy, all-black aesthetic. With a muscular build and thoughtful engineering, the Yezdi Roadster stands as a testament to innovative motorcycle design in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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