Tragedy at Henoko: High School Field Trip Turns Fatal Amidst Base Relocation Controversy

A tragic incident occurred on Monday as two boats with 21 people on board capsized near Henoko, the contentious relocation site for a US military base in Okinawa, Japan. The accident resulted in the deaths of two people, a 17-year-old student from Kyoto and the captain of one of the boats.

The group, which included 18 high school students, was part of a peace education program intended to observe the Henoko area. All individuals were rescued from the water by the Japan Coast Guard, though two suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The capsizing, happening amid a wave advisory, is under investigation, with authorities confirming no signs of collision. The incident underscores the long-standing tensions surrounding the US base relocation, a plan that has sparked ongoing protests and legal challenges for decades.