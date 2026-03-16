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Tragedy at Henoko: High School Field Trip Turns Fatal Amidst Base Relocation Controversy

Two boats capsized off Henoko in Okinawa, Japan, killing two people, including a high school student. The incident involved 18 students on a peace study program. The accident accentuates the contentious US military base relocation, an issue provoking ongoing protests and judicial battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:14 IST
Tragedy at Henoko: High School Field Trip Turns Fatal Amidst Base Relocation Controversy
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A tragic incident occurred on Monday as two boats with 21 people on board capsized near Henoko, the contentious relocation site for a US military base in Okinawa, Japan. The accident resulted in the deaths of two people, a 17-year-old student from Kyoto and the captain of one of the boats.

The group, which included 18 high school students, was part of a peace education program intended to observe the Henoko area. All individuals were rescued from the water by the Japan Coast Guard, though two suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The capsizing, happening amid a wave advisory, is under investigation, with authorities confirming no signs of collision. The incident underscores the long-standing tensions surrounding the US base relocation, a plan that has sparked ongoing protests and legal challenges for decades.

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