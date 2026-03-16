Enhanced Security and Management for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is stepping up its operations to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage during the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, starting March 19. Presided over by CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the board reviewed strategies for crowd management, security deployment, disaster preparedness, and pilgrim support.

Safety measures are set to ramp up with the deployment of additional security personnel at crucial checkpoints, supplemented by Quick Response Teams and a multi-tier security grid involving police, CRPF, and other agencies, according to Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh. Advanced wireless communications linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre will enhance real-time security oversight.

The Shrine Board has strict plans for managing inflow and tackling impersonation by verifying RFID-based yatra cards and checking documentation of service providers. Decor arrangements will use non-synthetic materials to prevent fire hazards, complemented by a fire safety audit. Further, unauthorized parking operations will be targeted to ease congestion around Katra railway station.