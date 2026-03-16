Enhanced Security and Management for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
Ahead of Chaitra Navratri, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has bolstered security and management activities for pilgrims. Measures include heightened security, use of advanced communication systems, stringent service checks, and improved crowd management to ensure the safety and smooth experience of devotees visiting the holy site.
- Country:
- India
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is stepping up its operations to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage during the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, starting March 19. Presided over by CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the board reviewed strategies for crowd management, security deployment, disaster preparedness, and pilgrim support.
Safety measures are set to ramp up with the deployment of additional security personnel at crucial checkpoints, supplemented by Quick Response Teams and a multi-tier security grid involving police, CRPF, and other agencies, according to Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh. Advanced wireless communications linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre will enhance real-time security oversight.
The Shrine Board has strict plans for managing inflow and tackling impersonation by verifying RFID-based yatra cards and checking documentation of service providers. Decor arrangements will use non-synthetic materials to prevent fire hazards, complemented by a fire safety audit. Further, unauthorized parking operations will be targeted to ease congestion around Katra railway station.