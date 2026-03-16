Left Menu

Enhanced Security and Management for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

Ahead of Chaitra Navratri, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has bolstered security and management activities for pilgrims. Measures include heightened security, use of advanced communication systems, stringent service checks, and improved crowd management to ensure the safety and smooth experience of devotees visiting the holy site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:46 IST
Enhanced Security and Management for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is stepping up its operations to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage during the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, starting March 19. Presided over by CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the board reviewed strategies for crowd management, security deployment, disaster preparedness, and pilgrim support.

Safety measures are set to ramp up with the deployment of additional security personnel at crucial checkpoints, supplemented by Quick Response Teams and a multi-tier security grid involving police, CRPF, and other agencies, according to Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh. Advanced wireless communications linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre will enhance real-time security oversight.

The Shrine Board has strict plans for managing inflow and tackling impersonation by verifying RFID-based yatra cards and checking documentation of service providers. Decor arrangements will use non-synthetic materials to prevent fire hazards, complemented by a fire safety audit. Further, unauthorized parking operations will be targeted to ease congestion around Katra railway station.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026