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Eid Celebrations Differ Across India: Moon Sighting Dictates Date

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on different days across India due to moon sighting variations. While most of India marks the festival on Saturday, Kerala begins celebrations on Friday. This highlights the significance of the crescent moon in determining the end of Ramzan and the start of the Shawwal month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:35 IST
Eid Celebrations Differ Across India: Moon Sighting Dictates Date
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The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on varied days across India this year, as the crescent moon was sighted at different times in different regions. While the rest of the country, except Kerala, will observe the celebration on Saturday, Kerala saw the crescent moon and will commence its celebrations on Friday.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad informed PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the moon was not sighted in most places. However, clerics in Kerala, including Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, announced that the moon was sighted, effective marking the end of Ramzan and the beginning of Shawwal.

Eid is seen as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, and this year the month of Ramzan encompassed 30 days here, while last year it was 29 days. The variance in Eid celebrations highlights the diverse interpretations of the Islamic lunar calendar, which influences the timing of religious observances worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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