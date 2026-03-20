Unveiling India's First Hindi Superhero Series: Vansh-The Kalyug Warriors

Prime Video has revealed plans for India's first Hindi superhero series named 'Vansh-The Kalyug Warriors'. The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and marks a significant leap in homegrown content catering to streaming audiences.

The narrative revolves around a college student who uncovers his lineage as a pure-blooded immortal. This discovery sparks an intense, hidden battle among age-old immortals vying for the coveted secret of eternal life. At the same time, a dying tycoon with a shadowy history seeks immortality at any cost.

Alok Sharma and Arunabh Kumar, with visual input from Saumin Suresh Patel, lead the creative team. TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, inspired by a desire to present Indian stories on the global stage, hopes this series will pave the way for Indian content to reach and resonate with international audiences. The series is backed by TVF and Indusverse Comic.

(With inputs from agencies.)