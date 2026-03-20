Entertainment Buzz: Labubu Goes Hollywood, AI Revives Val Kilmer, and More
Pop Mart teams up with Sony to bring Labubu to the big screen, marking a key step in expanding its viral toy's reach. Meanwhile, Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' wins accolades and plans for a global concert tour. Val Kilmer will appear posthumously via AI in 'As Deep as the Grave.' Kevin Spacey settles civil lawsuits, and AC/DC's Stevie Young is hospitalized but expected to perform. The Oscars saw a 9% viewership drop, and Kpop fans overran South Korea's pension fund services.
Pop Mart collaborates with Sony Pictures to bring the popular Labubu toy character to cinemas, a significant move for the Chinese company's expansion into the entertainment sector, beyond collectible toys.
Netflix strategizes a world tour for 'KPop Demon Hunters,' following the animated film's Oscar win for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, 'Golden.'
Actor Val Kilmer is set for a posthumous screen appearance via AI in 'As Deep as the Grave,' as announced by First Line Films. Meanwhile, actor Kevin Spacey resolves UK lawsuits in a confidential agreement. AC/DC's guitarist Stevie Young is undergoing medical tests in Buenos Aires but is expected on stage. In other news, Kpop fans mistakenly target South Korea's pension fund over an Enhypen band member's exit, and Oscars viewership in the US declines by 9% from last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)