Entertainment Buzz: Labubu Goes Hollywood, AI Revives Val Kilmer, and More

Pop Mart collaborates with Sony Pictures to bring the popular Labubu toy character to cinemas, a significant move for the Chinese company's expansion into the entertainment sector, beyond collectible toys.

Netflix strategizes a world tour for 'KPop Demon Hunters,' following the animated film's Oscar win for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, 'Golden.'

Actor Val Kilmer is set for a posthumous screen appearance via AI in 'As Deep as the Grave,' as announced by First Line Films. Meanwhile, actor Kevin Spacey resolves UK lawsuits in a confidential agreement. AC/DC's guitarist Stevie Young is undergoing medical tests in Buenos Aires but is expected on stage. In other news, Kpop fans mistakenly target South Korea's pension fund over an Enhypen band member's exit, and Oscars viewership in the US declines by 9% from last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)