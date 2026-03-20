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Veteran's Herculean Feat: Pulling a 1.5-Ton Land Rover for H-ABC Awareness

British army veteran Darren Hardy is attempting to pull a 1.5-ton Land Rover 100 km over 100 hours at Blackbushe Airport to raise awareness and funds for H-ABC, a rare degenerative brain disease. This feat will challenge his physical and mental endurance, hoping to raise significant funds for the H-ABC Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:02 IST
Veteran's Herculean Feat: Pulling a 1.5-Ton Land Rover for H-ABC Awareness

Darren Hardy, a British army veteran, embarked on a remarkable endeavor, aiming to raise awareness for H-ABC, an exceptionally rare degenerative brain disease. Hardy has strapped himself to a 1.5-ton vintage Land Rover and intends to pull it for 100 kilometers over 100 hours at Blackbushe Airport.

This is not Hardy's first audacious challenge; he previously completed five marathons in 50 hours and ten triathlons in ten days. In this monumental task, Hardy expects to burn 50,000 calories and endure mental and physical fatigue without the aid of music or podcasts, opting instead for personal reflection and video calls.

The event drew the support of family and affected individuals, such as Aggie Candy-Waters, who embodies Hardy's cause. With a fundraising goal of 100,000 pounds, Hardy's endeavor is as much about showcasing human resilience as it is about advocating for those living with H-ABC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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