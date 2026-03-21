Radhika Madan Dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week Runway for NIF Global

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan recently made waves as she walked the ramp for NIF Global's designers Mannat Jain and Sneha Ali Shetty on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). The dynamic event served as a platform for budding designers across India to exhibit their innovative collections.

Among the standout collections was 'Folded Grids' by Jain and Shetty, inspired by traditional Madras checks and Japanese origami. Radhika Madan showcased their multi-colored Madras check crop shirt paired with teal pleated pants, expressing amazement at the students' creativity.

The Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), runs from March 19 to 22 at the Jio World Convention Centre, highlighting fresh talent with culturally rich, contemporary designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)