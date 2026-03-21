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Galgotias University Triumphs at 67th Milestone X Heroes Challenge 2026

Galgotias University excelled at the 67th Milestone X Heroes Challenge 2026, clinching 12 medals in diverse sports. Recognized for its commitment to academic and athletic excellence, Galgotias continues to affirm its position among top-ranking global institutions, as evidenced by its standings in the QS and Times Higher Education world rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:34 IST
Galgotias University Triumphs at 67th Milestone X Heroes Challenge 2026
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Galgotias University emerged victorious at the 67th Milestone X Heroes Challenge 2026, securing a total of 12 medals across various sports. Hosted by BML Munjal University, the event saw Galgotias students demonstrate exceptional skill and teamwork, resulting in the university being named the top-performing institution.

Galgotias University garnered gold medals in women's badminton, men's basketball, men's volleyball, chess, and archery, with silver and bronze medals in other events such as kabaddi and cricket. This consistent performance underscores the university's dedication to developing both athletic and academic prowess.

In addition to athletic achievements, Galgotias University has ascended the QS World University Rankings 2026 and Times Higher Education World Rankings 2025. With a focus on teaching excellence, global relevance, and innovation in education, Galgotias continues to rise as an elite global institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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