Hollywood and Beyond: Mourning the Legendary Chuck Norris

Hollywood is in mourning following the sudden death of Chuck Norris, the iconic star of 'Walker, Texas Ranger.' Known for his martial arts prowess and action roles, Norris's passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from both fans and fellow Hollywood tough guys.

Notable figures like Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme have taken to social media to share their condolences, highlighting the impact Norris had on their lives and careers. 'He was All American in every way,' said Stallone, expressing his admiration and sympathy for Norris's family.

Norris was not just a legend in film but also in real life, influencing countless individuals through his character and discipline. Former president George W. Bush remarked on Norris's contributions to young people's lives, embodying resilience and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)