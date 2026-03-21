Kailash Satyarthi Advocates for Compassionate AI and Ethical Technology at IIT-Dhanbad

Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi urged students at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to merge their academic knowledge with empathy, emphasizing the concept of 'compassion quotient.' The 2014 laureate highlighted the transformative power of compassion.

Satyarthi advocated for the inclusion of ethical considerations in technological developments, dubbing it 'compassionate AI.' He stressed the need for responsible, human-centric technological progress, which integrates empathy and accountability across various sectors, including governance and business.

During his centenary lecture, Satyarthi underlined the risks of societal indifference and emphasized that compassion should inform decisions in technology, governance, and more. The event was hosted by the institute's director, Sukumar Mishra, as part of a lecture series promoting interdisciplinary discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)