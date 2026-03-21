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Protecting Nature: The Heartbeat of Tribal Celebrations in Jharkhand

During a Sarhul celebration in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the importance of protecting nature as it is vital for human existence. The Sarhul festival, a significant tribal event, symbolizes the deep connection between humans and nature and was celebrated with traditional fervor despite weather challenges and a stage collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:43 IST
Protecting Nature: The Heartbeat of Tribal Celebrations in Jharkhand
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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren underscored the vital role of nature in sustaining human life during the Sarhul celebration at the Tribal College Hostel in Ranchi. Speaking on Saturday, Soren stated that respecting nature is the greatest form of worship, as the festival marks humanity's deep connection to the natural world.

The Sarhul festival, the state's biggest tribal event, is celebrated with vibrant traditions and symbolizes the renewal and inseparable bond between humans and nature. Participants, including the Chief Minister and his wife, partook in rituals at Ranchi's Karam Toli and Siramtoli, emphasizing the need to protect nature for future security.

Despite interruptions due to heavy rain, which resulted in a stage collapse at Albert Ekka Chowk, the festivities continued with traditional rituals, forecasts of monsoon rains, and colorful processions, illustrating the resilience and cultural importance of this event across Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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