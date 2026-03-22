Record-Breaking Century: Rwanda's Young Cricket Sensation

In a groundbreaking performance, Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde smashed her way into the cricket history books. The 15-year-old prodigy scored an unbeaten 111 in a T20 international match against Ghana, becoming the youngest female cricketer to achieve such a feat. This milestone was reached during the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament held in Lagos.

Utagushimaninde's remarkable innings not only shattered records but also marked her as the first woman to score a hundred on her international debut in the format. Her achievement surpasses the previous record set by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days old when she scored 116 against Mali in 2019.

This extraordinary accomplishment puts Utagushimaninde in elite company. On the men's side, the youngest player to hit a T20 international century is France's Gustav Mckeon, at 18 years and 280 days. Utagushimaninde's performance heralds a promising future for women's cricket in Rwanda.