Atcraft's 'DROP' Handle Wins German Design Award 2026

New Delhi [India], March 23: In a noteworthy achievement, Atcraft, a prominent Indian hardware brand, has been honored with the German Design Award 2026 for its innovative 'Drop' door handle design. This accolade not only celebrates Atcraft's exceptional craftsmanship but also signifies India's growing influence in the global design arena.

The award-winning 'Drop' handle, known for its unique design inspired by the Ladybower Reservoir in England, features a distinctively knurled surface, solid brass construction, and a dual-color finish. The jury praised its stylish elegance and robust functionality, making it a standout in contemporary interiors.

Founded by Mr. Girdhar Patel in 1994, Atcraft has grown from humble beginnings to a respected name among architects and designers nationwide. This recognition emphasizes their dedication to high-quality design and reinforces Atcraft's position as a forward-thinking brand committed to excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)