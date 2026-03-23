Shraddhanjali Sthal: Honoring Heroes with a Soaring Tricolour
Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma rededicated the renovated Shraddhanjali Sthal at the Army Heritage Museum in a ceremony marking respect for fallen soldiers. A 52-foot-high national flag was unveiled, symbolizing unity and patriotism. The event reinforced the Indian Army's dedication to honoring its heroes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Army Training Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, rededicated the Shraddhanjali Sthal at the Army Heritage Museum, Annandale. The ceremony included a wreath-laying and unveiling a 52-foot-high national flag.
Sharma highlighted the Tricolour's representation of national unity and addressed the memorial's significance as a place for remembrance.
The rededication event, attended by military personnel, ex-servicemen, and NCC cadets, emphasized the Army's ongoing commitment to honoring its fallen heroes and preserving its legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)