Shraddhanjali Sthal: Honoring Heroes with a Soaring Tricolour

The Army Training Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, rededicated the Shraddhanjali Sthal at the Army Heritage Museum, Annandale. The ceremony included a wreath-laying and unveiling a 52-foot-high national flag.

Sharma highlighted the Tricolour's representation of national unity and addressed the memorial's significance as a place for remembrance.

The rededication event, attended by military personnel, ex-servicemen, and NCC cadets, emphasized the Army's ongoing commitment to honoring its fallen heroes and preserving its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)