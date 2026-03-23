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Shraddhanjali Sthal: Honoring Heroes with a Soaring Tricolour

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma rededicated the renovated Shraddhanjali Sthal at the Army Heritage Museum in a ceremony marking respect for fallen soldiers. A 52-foot-high national flag was unveiled, symbolizing unity and patriotism. The event reinforced the Indian Army's dedication to honoring its heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:36 IST
Shraddhanjali Sthal: Honoring Heroes with a Soaring Tricolour
  • Country:
  • India

The Army Training Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, rededicated the Shraddhanjali Sthal at the Army Heritage Museum, Annandale. The ceremony included a wreath-laying and unveiling a 52-foot-high national flag.

Sharma highlighted the Tricolour's representation of national unity and addressed the memorial's significance as a place for remembrance.

The rededication event, attended by military personnel, ex-servicemen, and NCC cadets, emphasized the Army's ongoing commitment to honoring its fallen heroes and preserving its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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