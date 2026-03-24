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Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Vibrant 'Superbloom' Visual Identity Unveiled

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled its vibrant new visual identity, featuring a 'Superbloom' theme inspired by the region's natural flora. This branding will appear across various platforms and venues, showcasing the city's cultural diversity and scenic landscape, with a focus on welcoming the world in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:52 IST
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Vibrant 'Superbloom' Visual Identity Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games have revealed a vibrant new visual identity centered around the theme of 'Superbloom', inspired by Southern California's bursts of wildflowers following rainfall. This fresh design aims to reflect the city's landscapes, neighborhoods, and rich cultural character.

According to Geoff Engelhardt, LA28 Head of Brand Design, the chosen color palette is marked by high energy, optimism, and a welcoming aura, capturing the essence of Los Angeles. The core graphic features 13 individual blooms symbolizing different facets of the city, from its neighborhoods to its entertainment culture.

The branding will be prominently displayed across competition venues, city installations, and digital platforms, with a typographic style inspired by Los Angeles street signage. The design rollout, spearheaded by design studio Koto, is aimed at allowing ample time for partners to integrate this new identity before the Games commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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