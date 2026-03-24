Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: Vibrant 'Superbloom' Visual Identity Unveiled

Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games have revealed a vibrant new visual identity centered around the theme of 'Superbloom', inspired by Southern California's bursts of wildflowers following rainfall. This fresh design aims to reflect the city's landscapes, neighborhoods, and rich cultural character.

According to Geoff Engelhardt, LA28 Head of Brand Design, the chosen color palette is marked by high energy, optimism, and a welcoming aura, capturing the essence of Los Angeles. The core graphic features 13 individual blooms symbolizing different facets of the city, from its neighborhoods to its entertainment culture.

The branding will be prominently displayed across competition venues, city installations, and digital platforms, with a typographic style inspired by Los Angeles street signage. The design rollout, spearheaded by design studio Koto, is aimed at allowing ample time for partners to integrate this new identity before the Games commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)