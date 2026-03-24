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Sanya Malhotra Kicks Off 'Sundar Poonam' Shoot

Bollywood star Sanya Malhotra has begun shooting for the film 'Sundar Poonam', directed by Pulkit and produced by Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment. The film, inspired by real-life crime events, stars Aditya Rawal and enjoys a script penned by Jyotsana Nath. Prime Video recently unveiled its first look.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:17 IST
Sanya Malhotra Kicks Off 'Sundar Poonam' Shoot
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Sanya Malhotra has commenced filming for her upcoming project 'Sundar Poonam', a film helmed by acclaimed director Pulkit.

The movie, produced by Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment, draws inspiration from real-life crime events, with Malhotra sharing the screen with actor Aditya Rawal. The nuanced screenplay is crafted by Jyotsana Nath, alongside the director.

Prime Video released the film's first look, showcasing Malhotra in traditional bridal attire, sparking anticipation among her fans. On social media, Malhotra expressed her excitement, signaling the start of what promises to be a riveting cinematic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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