BTSnomics: The Billion-Dollar Impact of BTS' Global Tour

Maria Herrera, a utility employee from Vancouver, exemplifies the global excitement surrounding BTS' world tour. Traveling to Seoul without concert tickets, Herrera and her daughters aim to enjoy the atmosphere while indulging in local services like botox and haircare.

This trend is part of what analysts term 'BTSnomics,' predicting a revenue windfall of 8 trillion won across 44 cities hosting the concerts. The financial surge extends beyond ticket sales as fans eagerly spend on tourism and merchandise.

BTS' influence parallels tours by artists like Taylor Swift, though economists remain skeptical of long-term economic impact. However, the short-term tourism boom is evident as hotel prices and merchandise sales soar. BTS' world tour showcases the band's economic impact, with ticket sales potentially reaching 2.7 trillion won.

(With inputs from agencies.)