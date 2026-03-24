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BTSnomics: The Billion-Dollar Impact of BTS' Global Tour

Maria Herrera, a dedicated BTS fan, embodies the global phenomenon of 'BTSnomics,' as fans worldwide contribute significantly to local economies during BTS' world tour. Beyond ticket sales, merchandise and tourism spike during their concerts, showcasing the band's powerful economic influence akin to previous tours by global superstars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:30 IST
BTSnomics: The Billion-Dollar Impact of BTS' Global Tour
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Maria Herrera, a utility employee from Vancouver, exemplifies the global excitement surrounding BTS' world tour. Traveling to Seoul without concert tickets, Herrera and her daughters aim to enjoy the atmosphere while indulging in local services like botox and haircare.

This trend is part of what analysts term 'BTSnomics,' predicting a revenue windfall of 8 trillion won across 44 cities hosting the concerts. The financial surge extends beyond ticket sales as fans eagerly spend on tourism and merchandise.

BTS' influence parallels tours by artists like Taylor Swift, though economists remain skeptical of long-term economic impact. However, the short-term tourism boom is evident as hotel prices and merchandise sales soar. BTS' world tour showcases the band's economic impact, with ticket sales potentially reaching 2.7 trillion won.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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