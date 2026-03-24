Comedy, Horror, and Beyond: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Unwavering Bond in 'Bhoot Bangla'
Actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan reunite for 'Bhoot Bangla', a horror-comedy marking their first collaboration in 14 years. Known for hits like 'Hera Pheri', the duo shares a seamless working relationship without disagreements. Their new film explores themes like folklore and superstitions, aiming to entice audiences with its unique blend of fantasy.
- Country:
- India
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, synonymous with blockbuster comedies, reunite after 14 years for 'Bhoot Bangla'. Known for their effortless teamwork, the actor-director duo insists their creative process involves no disagreements. Their upcoming film blends horror and comedy, delving into folklore and superstitions to present viewers with a fresh, entertaining narrative.
The pair's history dates back to their 2000 hit, 'Hera Pheri', which marked Kumar's transition from action to comedy. Their collaboration yielded numerous successes, including 'Garam Masala' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. For 'Bhoot Bangla', Priyadarshan's disbelief in ghosts contrasts with Kumar's belief in energies, providing the narrative conflict they hope will captivate audiences.
Kumar recalls Priyadarshan's influence on his comedic approach, citing the director's knack for situational comedy. Their shared projects, including the forthcoming 'Haiwaan' and 'Hera Pheri 3', reflect their strong cinematic chemistry. 'Bhoot Bangla', set to release on April 10, stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal, and fulfills Kumar's interest in varied roles, including playing a villain.
(With inputs from agencies.)