Bollywood Meets Hollywood: Jaadu and Rocky's Cosmic Crossover Proposal
Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling explore the possibility of a crossover between 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Project Hail Mary.' Both actors share a unique bond with aliens in their respective films, Jaadu and Rocky, and suggest combining these universes for a collaborative project.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood and Hollywood might soon witness a groundbreaking mash-up as Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling express enthusiasm for a potential crossover involving their films 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Project Hail Mary'.
This unique collaboration would see the beloved alien characters, Jaadu and Rocky, come together in a shared universe.
Roshan, a fan of Andy Weir's 'Project Hail Mary', discussed the concept with Gosling in a Sony Pictures India broadcast, setting the stage for an interstellar cinematic crossover.
(With inputs from agencies.)