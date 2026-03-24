Bollywood Meets Hollywood: Jaadu and Rocky's Cosmic Crossover Proposal

Bollywood and Hollywood might soon witness a groundbreaking mash-up as Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling express enthusiasm for a potential crossover involving their films 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Project Hail Mary'.

This unique collaboration would see the beloved alien characters, Jaadu and Rocky, come together in a shared universe.

Roshan, a fan of Andy Weir's 'Project Hail Mary', discussed the concept with Gosling in a Sony Pictures India broadcast, setting the stage for an interstellar cinematic crossover.

(With inputs from agencies.)