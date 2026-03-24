Heartfelt Melody 'Aye Khudaa' Debuts in 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2'

The film 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' has unveiled its second track, 'Aye Khudaa', a poignant exploration of heartbreak and longing within a troubled relationship. Released by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, the track provides an emotional glimpse into the film set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026.

Avinash Tiwary, one of the film's stars, commented on the song's significance, stating, "Music is the heartbeat of any love story, especially when that story takes a difficult turn. 'Aye Khudaa' captures the exact moment Sunny feels for Ginny. Filming the song was an intense experience, and I think the audience will truly connect with the honesty of this track."

Singer Altamash Faridi, the voice behind the track, described how the music, composed by Usman Khan, demands rawness and vulnerability. "'Aye Khudaa' isn't just about sadness; it's about that search for answers when you're suddenly alone," Faridi expressed. Usman Khan emphasized the song's role in portraying Sunny's emotional journey post-breakup, with simple yet impactful lyrics made available by Sony Music across streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)