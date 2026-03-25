Burma Burma Raises Rs 38 Crore to Expand Across India
Burmese restaurant chain Burma Burma has secured over Rs 38 crore in a private funding round. This investment raises the company's valuation to approximately Rs 500 crore, earmarked for expansion into new cities and strengthening its existing market presence amid rising demand for unique dining experiences in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Burmese restaurant chain Burma Burma has announced the successful completion of a private funding round, raising over Rs 38 crore.
This latest capital infusion values the enterprise at around Rs 500 crore. The funding, backed by existing investor Negen Capital and new investors Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth, is poised to fuel the brand's expansion across new cities.
Co-Founders Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta emphasized that the funds will bolster Burma Burma's existing market presence as they tap into the growing demand for distinctive dining experiences throughout India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Appointment: Indian Dean Joins Global Business Education Board
Indian Beverage Industry Faces Price Surge Amidst Middle East Crisis
Empowering Indian Women Producers: WIF India's Scholarship Takes Cannes by Storm
India's Stellar Leap: From Local to Global Education Excellence
India Ramps Up Support for Nationals Amid Gulf Crisis