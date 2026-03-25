Left Menu

Burma Burma Raises Rs 38 Crore to Expand Across India

Burmese restaurant chain Burma Burma has secured over Rs 38 crore in a private funding round. This investment raises the company's valuation to approximately Rs 500 crore, earmarked for expansion into new cities and strengthening its existing market presence amid rising demand for unique dining experiences in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:52 IST
Burma Burma Raises Rs 38 Crore to Expand Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Burmese restaurant chain Burma Burma has announced the successful completion of a private funding round, raising over Rs 38 crore.

This latest capital infusion values the enterprise at around Rs 500 crore. The funding, backed by existing investor Negen Capital and new investors Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth, is poised to fuel the brand's expansion across new cities.

Co-Founders Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta emphasized that the funds will bolster Burma Burma's existing market presence as they tap into the growing demand for distinctive dining experiences throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026