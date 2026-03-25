Burma Burma Raises Rs 38 Crore to Expand Across India

Burmese restaurant chain Burma Burma has announced the successful completion of a private funding round, raising over Rs 38 crore.

This latest capital infusion values the enterprise at around Rs 500 crore. The funding, backed by existing investor Negen Capital and new investors Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth, is poised to fuel the brand's expansion across new cities.

Co-Founders Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta emphasized that the funds will bolster Burma Burma's existing market presence as they tap into the growing demand for distinctive dining experiences throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)