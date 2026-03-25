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Epic Acquisition: RCB Franchise Sold for Landmark USD 2 Billion

United Spirits Ltd has sold the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise for nearly USD 2 billion. The consortium, including Aditya Birla Group, acquired 100% equity in a landmark deal. The acquisition reflects the IPL's growing market value and its impact on global sports business dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:52 IST
Epic Acquisition: RCB Franchise Sold for Landmark USD 2 Billion
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark transaction, United Spirits Ltd (USL), a part of Diageo, has sold its entire stake in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for nearly USD 2 billion. The cricket franchise was acquired by a consortium that includes the Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone.

This sale is considered one of the biggest deals in the history of Indian sports franchises, highlighting the increasing market value of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the acquisition, Aryaman Vikram Birla and Satyan Gajwani will take on leadership roles, indicating a strategic push towards global sports business.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expressed excitement, noting that RCB provides a platform to further build their legacy in the sports domain. The transaction is set to be finalized within six months, pending necessary approvals, as USL refocuses on its core business in alcoholic beverages.

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