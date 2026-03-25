Delhi Boosts Tourism and Culture in Budget 2026-27

In a substantial move, the Delhi Budget 2026-27 has increased the tourism sector allocation nearly threefold, disclosed Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra. This development promises enhanced cultural programs and amenities citywide.

Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the new budget allocates Rs 412 crore to the tourism department, up from Rs 121 crore last year. An additional Rs 173 crore supports the art, culture, and language department.

The budget's 'green' portion aims to reduce pollution, while rest centers for gig workers will be established. The inaugural international film festival, showcasing over 125 films, commences Wednesday, promoting the city's cultural dynamism and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)