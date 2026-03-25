Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Tourism and Culture in Budget 2026-27

The Delhi Budget 2026-27 significantly increases funding for tourism and cultural initiatives. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra unveiled plans for enhancing amenities and launching the city's first international film festival. Additionally, a 'green budget' portion is included to tackle pollution. The developments aim to boost Delhi's economic and cultural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:43 IST
Delhi Boosts Tourism and Culture in Budget 2026-27
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial move, the Delhi Budget 2026-27 has increased the tourism sector allocation nearly threefold, disclosed Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra. This development promises enhanced cultural programs and amenities citywide.

Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the new budget allocates Rs 412 crore to the tourism department, up from Rs 121 crore last year. An additional Rs 173 crore supports the art, culture, and language department.

The budget's 'green' portion aims to reduce pollution, while rest centers for gig workers will be established. The inaugural international film festival, showcasing over 125 films, commences Wednesday, promoting the city's cultural dynamism and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026