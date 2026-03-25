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Amanda Peet's Battle: How Her Kids Became Her Strength

Amanda Peet, diagnosed with breast cancer, shares how her children—Frances, Molly, and Henry—offer crucial support. Despite the challenge of informing them, Peet finds lighthearted moments as her kids humorously react to her past film roles. Now, they share new bonds as her daughters take an interest in her wardrobe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:08 IST
Amanda Peet's Battle: How Her Kids Became Her Strength
Amanda Peet (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United States

In a candid conversation with E! News, actress Amanda Peet disclosed the unwavering support she's received from her children following her breast cancer diagnosis. Her kids, Frances, 19, Molly, 15, and Henry, 11, have been instrumental in helping her navigate this tough period.

Peet, who is busy with the second season of 'Your Friends & Neighbors,' reflected on the struggle of choosing the right moment to inform her children about her illness. As detailed in her essay in The New Yorker, Peet elaborated on her hormone-receptor-positive, HER2-negative cancer. This form of breast cancer is less aggressive, requiring only a lumpectomy and radiation, instead of more extensive surgery.

Amidst the challenges, there were humorous moments too. Peet shared how her children dismissed her 2003 film, 'Something's Gotta Give,' deeming it ethically dubious. Yet, signs of change are evident as her daughters show interest in her wardrobe, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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