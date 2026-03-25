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Matt Brittin Takes the Helm at BBC Amid Legal Storm

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been appointed as the new director-general of the BBC. This change in leadership occurs as the broadcaster navigates a USD 10 billion lawsuit from Donald Trump and the recent resignation of Tim Davie following controversy over a documentary edit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:20 IST
Matt Brittin Takes the Helm at BBC Amid Legal Storm
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant leadership change, the BBC has appointed former Google executive Matt Brittin as its new director-general. This decision comes at a time when the British Broadcasting Corporation is embroiled in controversies and faces an ongoing legal battle.

The lawsuit, filed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, demands USD 10 billion in damages, adding to a wave of challenges for the broadcaster. Trump's legal action stems from alleged inaccuracies in a 2021 documentary in which his speech was reportedly edited.

Tim Davie, Brittin's predecessor, resigned amidst the backlash over the documentary edit, paving the way for Brittin to take charge and guide the corporation through these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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