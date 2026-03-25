Matt Brittin Takes the Helm at BBC Amid Legal Storm

In a significant leadership change, the BBC has appointed former Google executive Matt Brittin as its new director-general. This decision comes at a time when the British Broadcasting Corporation is embroiled in controversies and faces an ongoing legal battle.

The lawsuit, filed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, demands USD 10 billion in damages, adding to a wave of challenges for the broadcaster. Trump's legal action stems from alleged inaccuracies in a 2021 documentary in which his speech was reportedly edited.

Tim Davie, Brittin's predecessor, resigned amidst the backlash over the documentary edit, paving the way for Brittin to take charge and guide the corporation through these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)