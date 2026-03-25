Celebrating a Legacy: India’s Oldest Journalist Turns 99

Lalbiakthanga Pachuau, revered as India's oldest working journalist, marked his 99th birthday with celebrations hosted by the Territorial Army and Assam Rifles. Pachuau, awarded the Padma Shri, is honored for his remarkable contributions to journalism.

Pachuau's distinguished career began post World War II service, transitioning from the Assam Regiment to journalism in 1953. He founded the local daily 'Zoram Tlangau', which he's edited since 1970, showcasing his enduring passion for the field.

Beyond journalism, Pachuau is a committed social activist. He initiated Mizoram Social Defence Union in the '90s and co-founded the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation, emphasizing his dedication to humanitarian efforts.