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WAE Ltd.'s Sustainable Shift in Hospitality

WAE Ltd., India's top carbon neutral water infrastructure company, partners with Radisson and Louvre Hotels Group. This collaboration introduces in-situ water bottling plants aiming to reduce plastic use and enhance environmental responsibility in hospitality, reflecting a significant shift towards sustainable luxury in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:52 IST
WAE Ltd.'s Sustainable Shift in Hospitality
  • Country:
  • India

WAE Ltd., a leader in India's carbon neutral water infrastructure sector, has forged a partnership with Radisson and Louvre Hotels Group. This strategic collaboration aims to transform hospitality operations in the Indian Subcontinent by introducing in-situ water glass bottling plants.

The initiative underscores a key shift in the hospitality industry towards smarter and environmentally responsible water solutions. By allowing top-tier water to be purified and bottled on-site in glass containers, WAE's system significantly reduces reliance on plastic, thereby cutting down transportation emissions and promoting carbon-neutral water practices.

According to A Vikram Joshe, Managing Director of WAE, the partnership aligns with evolving guest expectations that prioritize environmental care alongside luxury. With this innovation, WAE aims to redefine premium hospitality, focusing on operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and refined guest experiences, in collaboration with globally recognized hotel groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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