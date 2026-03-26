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Harmony and H2O: Vedica Sponsors Sitar for Mental Health India Tour

Vedica Himalayan Spring Water partners with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma for the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026. This collaboration aims to blend music and mindfulness, offering a transformative cultural experience. Vedica’s involvement highlights its commitment to wellness and contemporary lifestyle experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:40 IST
Harmony and H2O: Vedica Sponsors Sitar for Mental Health India Tour
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International's Vedica Himalayan Spring Water is collaborating with renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma for the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026. This initiative aims to merge music and mindfulness in a series of multi-sensory events.

The tour seeks to create an immersive cultural environment where Indian classical music serves as a conduit for emotional release and inner reflection. By aligning with this project, Vedica emphasizes its dedication to fostering wellness and meaningful experiences alongside contemporary lifestyles.

For the tour's key showcases in Delhi and Mumbai, Vedica ensured an exclusive on-ground presence with branded hydration and retail carts, thus integrating seamlessly into the event's ambiance and enhancing the audience's experience. Bisleri International's campaign reflects its ongoing pursuit of conscious living and enriched cultural engagements.

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