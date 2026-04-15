Breathing New Life into Plastic: Bisleri's Sustainable Temple Initiative

Bisleri International has taken a significant step in promoting sustainability by installing 10 benches made from recycled plastic at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. This initiative is part of the company's Bottles for Change program. The aim is to demonstrate how post-consumer plastic can be repurposed into functional infrastructure, preventing it from becoming pollutants in the environment.

The installation ceremony was attended by Himanshu Chauhan, the Administrator (Mamlatdar) of Dwarkadhish Temple, among others. Each bench incorporates approximately 40,000 recycled bottle caps and adds an aesthetic touch with artwork by The Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, emphasizing creativity and empowerment.

Bisleri's Director of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, K. Ganesh, highlighted the impact of this installation, noting that it encourages devotees to engage in sustainable practices. By placing these benches in public, high-footfall areas, Bisleri is fostering a shift in behavioral norms, urging community participation in environmental conservation efforts.