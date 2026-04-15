Left Menu

Breathing New Life into Plastic: Bisleri's Sustainable Temple Initiative

Bisleri International has installed 10 recycled plastic benches at Gujarat's Dwarkadhish Temple as part of its Bottles for Change initiative. This effort showcases how plastic waste can be transformed into useful infrastructure, promoting sustainability and community engagement in high-traffic public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gujarat | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:58 IST
Breathing New Life into Plastic: Bisleri's Sustainable Temple Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bisleri International has taken a significant step in promoting sustainability by installing 10 benches made from recycled plastic at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. This initiative is part of the company's Bottles for Change program. The aim is to demonstrate how post-consumer plastic can be repurposed into functional infrastructure, preventing it from becoming pollutants in the environment.

The installation ceremony was attended by Himanshu Chauhan, the Administrator (Mamlatdar) of Dwarkadhish Temple, among others. Each bench incorporates approximately 40,000 recycled bottle caps and adds an aesthetic touch with artwork by The Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, emphasizing creativity and empowerment.

Bisleri's Director of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, K. Ganesh, highlighted the impact of this installation, noting that it encourages devotees to engage in sustainable practices. By placing these benches in public, high-footfall areas, Bisleri is fostering a shift in behavioral norms, urging community participation in environmental conservation efforts.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

Saudi Arabia Boosts Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Deposit

 Pakistan
2
Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

 Global
3
Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensions

Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensio...

 Japan
4
AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026