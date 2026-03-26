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Adam Sandler Leads Netflix's 'Time Out' Remake

Adam Sandler is set to star in 'Time Out,' Netflix's remake of the French drama 'L'Emploi Du Temps.' Directed by Scott Cooper, the film features an ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe. It marks a shift in Sandler's typical comedic roles towards more serious performances on the streaming platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:52 IST
Adam Sandler Leads Netflix's 'Time Out' Remake
  • Country:
  • United States

Adam Sandler is stepping into the spotlight of Netflix's latest venture, the remake of the French psychological drama 'L'Emploi Du Temps,' retitled 'Time Out.'

Initially considered for Christian Bale, the lead role finds Sandler in a more serious light, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Gaby Hoffmann, Steve Zahn, and Adam Horovitz. Directed by Scott Cooper, known for significant titles like 'Crazy Heart' and 'Black Mass,' the film explores complex themes of unemployment and deception.

This project marks another departure for Sandler from his comedic roots as he balances works involving deeper dramatic narratives, enriching his repertoire on Netflix beyond hits like 'Murder Mystery.' Cooper, who recently directed 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,' brings a unique vision to 'Time Out,' promising an insightful adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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