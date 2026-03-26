Bridging Paths: A New Era for Northeast India Tourism
The North East India Tourism Confederation and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators have signed an MoU to enhance collaboration in tourism. The agreement focuses on boosting Buddhist pilgrimage tourism in Northeast India through sustainable practices, establishing the region as a significant site in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for tourism in Northeast India, the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in the field.
This agreement, signed in Dibang Valley's Anini, seeks to enhance tourism linkages with a strong focus on promoting Buddhist pilgrimage across the northeastern region. It underscores both organizations' commitment to sustainable tourism.
The MoU outlines a structured framework for cooperation, delineating clear roles and responsibilities between NEITC and ABTO, signifying mutual intent to bolster institutional ties and position Northeast India as a pivotal destination in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.
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