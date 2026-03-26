Bridging Paths: A New Era for Northeast India Tourism

In a significant development for tourism in Northeast India, the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in the field.

This agreement, signed in Dibang Valley's Anini, seeks to enhance tourism linkages with a strong focus on promoting Buddhist pilgrimage across the northeastern region. It underscores both organizations' commitment to sustainable tourism.

The MoU outlines a structured framework for cooperation, delineating clear roles and responsibilities between NEITC and ABTO, signifying mutual intent to bolster institutional ties and position Northeast India as a pivotal destination in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.