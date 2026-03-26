Left Menu

Bridging Paths: A New Era for Northeast India Tourism

The North East India Tourism Confederation and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators have signed an MoU to enhance collaboration in tourism. The agreement focuses on boosting Buddhist pilgrimage tourism in Northeast India through sustainable practices, establishing the region as a significant site in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:53 IST
Bridging Paths: A New Era for Northeast India Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for tourism in Northeast India, the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in the field.

This agreement, signed in Dibang Valley's Anini, seeks to enhance tourism linkages with a strong focus on promoting Buddhist pilgrimage across the northeastern region. It underscores both organizations' commitment to sustainable tourism.

The MoU outlines a structured framework for cooperation, delineating clear roles and responsibilities between NEITC and ABTO, signifying mutual intent to bolster institutional ties and position Northeast India as a pivotal destination in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

 China
2
Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
3
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

 India
4
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026