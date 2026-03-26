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Pilgrim Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi During Chaitra Navratri

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district sees a massive influx of devotees during Chaitra Navratri, with 2.69 lakh pilgrims visiting so far. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Navdurga, involves multi-tier security measures and traditional celebrations along with the sacred Shat Chandi Maha Yagya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:27 IST
Pilgrim Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi During Chaitra Navratri
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Thousands of pilgrims have been flocking to Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festivities, with the count exceeding 269,000 devotees. The festival, celebrating Goddess Navdurga, is witnessing traditional gaiety and rigorous security measures to manage the massive influx.

Authorities report that registration of pilgrims had to be briefly suspended twice due to overwhelming crowds. An estimated 13-kilometer pathway leads devotees, chanting 'Jai Mata Di,' through a dazzling route decked with lights and flowers, emanating strong spiritual fervor.

Security protocols are tight, thanks to a well-coordinated multi-tiered grid involving police, CRPF, and quick response teams. The Shrine Board implemented new wireless communications for better coordination, ensuring devotees' safety and ease during this significant period.

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