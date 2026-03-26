Pilgrim Surge at Mata Vaishno Devi During Chaitra Navratri

Thousands of pilgrims have been flocking to Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festivities, with the count exceeding 269,000 devotees. The festival, celebrating Goddess Navdurga, is witnessing traditional gaiety and rigorous security measures to manage the massive influx.

Authorities report that registration of pilgrims had to be briefly suspended twice due to overwhelming crowds. An estimated 13-kilometer pathway leads devotees, chanting 'Jai Mata Di,' through a dazzling route decked with lights and flowers, emanating strong spiritual fervor.

Security protocols are tight, thanks to a well-coordinated multi-tiered grid involving police, CRPF, and quick response teams. The Shrine Board implemented new wireless communications for better coordination, ensuring devotees' safety and ease during this significant period.