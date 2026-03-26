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Balendra Shah's 'Jai Mahakali' Video Release: A Patriotic Prelude to Prime Ministership

Balendra Shah, also known as 'Balen', released a new song video 'Jai Mahakali' before becoming Nepal's youngest Prime Minister. The video captures his election campaign and promotes patriotism. It quickly gained significant viewership on YouTube, signaling his rising popularity as both a politician and a rapper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:25 IST
Balendra Shah's 'Jai Mahakali' Video Release: A Patriotic Prelude to Prime Ministership
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a remarkable blend of music and politics, Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, released his song video 'Jai Mahakali' on the eve of taking oath as Nepal's youngest Prime Minister. At 35, the rapper-turned-leader brings fresh energy to the political landscape as the head of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)

Balen's new video, which showcases scenes from his election campaign, aims to foster a sense of patriotism and national unity among viewers. The song quickly resonated with audiences, capturing 150,000 views on YouTube within its first two hours of release on Thursday.

Balen, who will be the first Prime Minister from the Madhes region, had the video initially produced a decade ago and re-released it with additional campaign footage. Alongside this release, he has announced plans to launch two more songs shortly, further blending his artistic passion with his new political role.

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