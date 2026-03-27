Athlete's Silent Protest: A Symbol of Resilience

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych found himself unexpectedly transitioning from the icy tracks of Milan Cortina to the prestigious panel of the United Nations. The Olympian was banned from competing in the Milan Cortina Games due to his intent to wear a helmet that memorialized Ukrainian victims of war, a move not aligned with the Olympic Charter.

In a poignant address at the Change the World Model United Nations, Heraskevych emphasized the broader significance of sports beyond mere medal pursuits. His story resonated so deeply that it led him to join discussions on global platforms alongside other athletes advocating for human rights, including Shiva Amini, an exiled Iranian soccer player.

Despite the setback, Heraskevych remains undeterred in advocating for Ukraine. Managed through a family-led foundation, he is pioneering initiatives to support his compatriots, especially through promoting cultural heritage and finding innovative solutions amid the ongoing war. His passion for his country drives a mission to increase global awareness about Ukraine beyond its current struggles.