Istituto Marangoni Achieves Milestone: Ranked #45 in QS World University Rankings for Art & Design

Istituto Marangoni has made a significant leap in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, securing the 45th spot in the Art & Design category. This placement marks the institution's highest position ever, signaling its steady upward trajectory in the global academic arena.

The school's notable improvement, climbing from the Top 100 to the Top 50, underscores its commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. With significant boosts in key indicators like Overall Indicator and Employer Reputation, Istituto Marangoni's ties to the creative industries have been firmly enhanced.

Commenting on the impressive rise, Stefania Valenti, Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni, emphasized the importance of the recognition, which highlights the robust educational model that the school offers. Noteworthy alumni and a strong employability rate further attest to the caliber of its programs.