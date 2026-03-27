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Karnataka's Grand Preparations Unveiled for Mahamastakabhisheka 2027

The Karnataka government has sanctioned funds for infrastructure development for the 2027 Mahamastakabhisheka festival in Karkala, an event celebrated every 12 years with the anointing of Lord Gommateshwara. Approximately Rs 1.59 crore has been allocated for essential facilities, with a significant portion set for release in the initial phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:01 IST
Karnataka's Grand Preparations Unveiled for Mahamastakabhisheka 2027
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has made a strategic financial move to bolster infrastructure for the upcoming Mahamastakabhisheka festival, slated for 2027 in Karkala. This notable festival, featuring the majestic anointing of the 57-foot monolithic statue of Lord Gommateshwara, is celebrated once every 12 years and draws millions of devotees.

Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar revealed that a funding of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for building a viewing platform, with Rs 37.50 lakh to be released initially. In a broader financial commitment, Rs 1.59 crore has been cleared under the special budget for 2025–27, out of which 75 per cent will be distributed in the initial phase.

This financial endorsement followed a formal request to ensure the adequacy of infrastructure for the grand festival. The government's proactive stance underscores its commitment to facilitating a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for devotees attending the revered Mahamastakabhisheka in 2027.

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