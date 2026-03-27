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Syoat Kids: Transforming Children's Skincare

Syoat Kids, formerly known as Avee Kids, is a rebranded children's personal care brand by Lalith Kiran Pedapudi. The new name highlights the product's emphasis on oats for gentle skincare aimed at children aged 5 to 12. Despite the name change, the brand maintains its original values and commitment to quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:59 IST
Syoat Kids: Transforming Children's Skincare
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  • United States

Syoat Kids is the newly rebranded name of Avee Kids, a personal care brand founded by Lalith Kiran Pedapudi that originally focused on children aged 5 to 12. The rebranding aims to provide a clearer identity, emphasizing gentle care through an oat-based, skin-friendly approach.

Despite the change in name, the brand's core values remain steadfast, ensuring continued trust from families. As Pedapudi explains, this rebrand represents clarity rather than a departure from its roots, with both formulations and standards remaining consistent.

The launch of Syoat Kids sets the stage for expanded offerings, including age-appropriate products like shampoos and face creams, reinforcing its dedication to the specific needs of growing children.

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