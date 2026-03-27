Ram Navami Celebrations: A Nation in Devotion

The grand 'Surya Tilak' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Friday attracted lakhs of devotees, marking Ram Navami's splendor across India. Though the festival typically aligns with Thursday, Ayodhya celebrated it a day later in reverence of Lord Ram's birth. The Uttar Pradesh government declared a two-day holiday to honor the occasion.

The temple's trust used an intricate system of lenses and mirrors during the ceremony to beam sunlight onto the deity for nine minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated virtually, as rituals unfolded with traditional Vedic customs. Similar enthusiasm was observed in West Bengal, Telangana, and Jharkhand, where processions and public gatherings encapsulated a spirit of unity.

Security measures were escalated, particularly in sensitive areas, with drones and CCTV surveillance ensuring safe festivities. Across various regions, devotees engaged in traditional ceremonies, reflecting the shared inheritance of cultural devotion and tolerance alongside political undertones, as parties seized the festive spirit to connect with their constituencies.