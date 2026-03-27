Stars for All: Pioneering Accessibility in Astronomy Education

Kirori Mal College hosted an innovative event, 'Stars for All', focusing on accessibility in astronomy education. Over 60 blind and low-vision students explored the wonders of the universe through touch, sound, and Braille, emphasizing the need for inclusive science learning.

The program, held on World Accessibility Day, featured tactile models and audio sonification to teach participants about the solar system and constellations. It also included 3D models of Indian monuments, providing a unique cultural experience.

An accompanying event, 'CareerAble', addressed enhancing career opportunities for persons with disabilities, advocating for inclusive employment practices and equitable workplace access.