Stars for All: Pioneering Accessibility in Astronomy Education
Kirori Mal College held an accessibility-focused event, 'Stars for All', introducing over 60 blind and low-vision students to astronomy. The event, featuring tactile models and audio aids, aimed to make science more inclusive. Another initiative, 'CareerAble', discussed expanding employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
- Country:
- India
Kirori Mal College hosted an innovative event, 'Stars for All', focusing on accessibility in astronomy education. Over 60 blind and low-vision students explored the wonders of the universe through touch, sound, and Braille, emphasizing the need for inclusive science learning.
The program, held on World Accessibility Day, featured tactile models and audio sonification to teach participants about the solar system and constellations. It also included 3D models of Indian monuments, providing a unique cultural experience.
An accompanying event, 'CareerAble', addressed enhancing career opportunities for persons with disabilities, advocating for inclusive employment practices and equitable workplace access.